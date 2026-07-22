© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bi-national search underway for teenager who fell into Niagara River

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published July 22, 2026 at 1:48 PM EDT
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM News

A search is underway for an unidentified 18-year-old male who fell into the Niagara River on Wednesday while fishing in a restricted area, New York State Park Police said in a statement.

Agencies involved in the search include New York State Park Police, New York State Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Park Police, Erie County Aviation, Niagara County Aviation, and the Niagara Falls Fire Department.

Park Police say the fall took place at approximately 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, when the individual was rock fishing with five other individuals near the bottom of the Whirlpool stairs. Eyewitnesses said he was struggling to swim and stay afloat.

Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff