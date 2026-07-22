Bi-national search underway for teenager who fell into Niagara River

A search is underway for an unidentified 18-year-old male who fell into the Niagara River on Wednesday while fishing in a restricted area, New York State Park Police said in a statement.

Agencies involved in the search include New York State Park Police, New York State Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Park Police, Erie County Aviation, Niagara County Aviation, and the Niagara Falls Fire Department.

Park Police say the fall took place at approximately 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, when the individual was rock fishing with five other individuals near the bottom of the Whirlpool stairs. Eyewitnesses said he was struggling to swim and stay afloat.