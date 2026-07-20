Report: Buffalo climbs into homeownership accessibility top 10 for young people

Homeownership among those 35 and under have decreased nationally, but Buffalo has proven to be a strong market for the demographic, according to a Consumer Affairs analysis released this month.

According to the research, the Buffalo-Cheektowaga area ranks No. 6 out of the top 100 most populated U.S. metro areas when it comes to young people having the most access to ownership. Buffalo jumped 15 spots from where it ranked in 2025.

"Buffalo is the top location for young buyers in the Northeast," the report says. "Close to 46% of all home purchase loans are taken out by people under 35 — the third-highest percentage in the U.S. These buyers benefit from home prices that are, on balance, lower than in other large U.S. metros. The median sale price, $244,206, combined with the median younger household income of just over $57,000, gives a home-price-to-income ratio that is 14th lowest out of the 100 metros."

Nationally, 14% of residents under 35 own a home. In Buffalo, that number rises to 15.4%.

Young homeownership in Buffalo increased by 10.3% between 2020 and 2024 and grew 5.3% from 2023 to 2024.

The top 10 is as follows:

1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana

2) McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas

3) Grand Rapids-Wyoming-Kentwood, Michigan

4) El Paso, Texas

5) Salt Lake City-Murray, Utah

6) Buffalo-Cheektowaga, New York

7) Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

8) Cincinnati, Ohio

9) Colorado Springs, Colorado

10) Bakersfield-Delano, California