Buffalo man pleads guilty to arson in Old Pink fire

The man accused of setting the 2024 fire that burned down the beloved Old Pink restaurant and bar on Allen Street plead guilty to arson Monday, according to U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo.

John W. Burns, 42, of Buffalo, faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the June 17, 2024 fire, which was started by a blue propane plumbers torch.

Investigators were able to identify Burns following surveillance video of an individual starting the fire along with accounts of Burns stating he'd burn the building down during an altercation earlier that evening.

DiGiacomo also released text messages reviewed by investigators that involve Burns and one of two associates who helped identify him as the arson.

After describing the altercation from earlier in the evening, Burns said "Guerrilla mode on" and "Guerrilla BuffL9 is a go." It continues:

Burns: Bail me out if I don’t call you at noon. Therz a fund.

Time Stamp Mon, June 17 at 5:57 a.m.

Associate: You’re killing me bro trying to sleep

Associate: What is going on

Burns: Nothing. Made my bed. Gonna defend it to the death at this point

Associate: See that is the problem and I have no idea what you’re talking about. You don’t

give me any details you just say things. what are you talking about? What bed what are you doing?

What happened?

Burns: Call or signal. Text bad

Burns: Whatever they probably a footage

Burns: Really though I can’t just say all the things that will later be investigated here

Burns: I’m going to the er….

Burns is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 27, 2026.