Minimal traffic impact expected as $50 million project begins on South Grand Island Bridges

Work began Friday on a $54.4 million project to repair structural steel and bolster seismic tolerance on both South Grand Island Bridges.

The project, which, according to Governor Kathy Hochul, is more than 70% funded through a federal grant, is expected to be completed in late 2028 and is not expected to have much traffic impact on the 68,000 vehicles that cross the bridges daily.

"The South Grand Island Bridges are a vital transportation link for Western New York, carrying thousands of motorists and commercial vehicles every day," said Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank Hoare in a statement. "This project reflects another important investment in preserving the safety, reliability and long-term resilience of these iconic bridges."

The southbound bridge was completed in 1935 while its Niagara River-spanning twin was built in 1963.

The project focuses on strengthening the overall steel structures and improving their ability to withstand seismic activity. There will be some roadway work to improve surface friction in wet conditions, and the sidewalk on the southbound bridge will be replaced.

"Keeping New Yorkers safe means making smart investments in the infrastructure that connects our communities and drives our economy," Hochul said. "The South Grand Island Bridges are critical for residents, commuters and commercial traffic across Western New York, and these steel repairs and seismic improvements will help ensure they remain safe and dependable for years to come."