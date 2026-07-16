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New improvements aim to make Niagara Square safer, more welcoming

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By I'Jaz Ja'ciel
Published July 16, 2026 at 5:32 PM EDT
City officials lay out new changes in Niagara Square.
I'Jaz Ja'ciel
/
BTPM News
City officials, led by Mayor Sean Ryan, lay out new changes in Niagara Square.

Mayor Sean Ryan announced plans to improve the functionality and safety of downtown Buffalo's Niagara Square after his administration reviewed hundreds of community survey responses. An overwhelming majority of downtown commuters and pedestrians ranked safety as their top concern, due in large part to confusing traffic lanes and complex walkways.

“The feedback was remarkably consistent, and it confirmed what we knew from looking out the window. People want Niagara Square to be more accessible and safer to negotiate," Ryan said.

The survey results showed that 71% of respondents said they feel Niagara Square is unsafe for pedestrians, 75% feel it's unsafe for cyclists and 42% say they feel it's unsafe for drivers.

Improvements include converting Niagara Square to a single travel lane, shortening pedestrian crosswalks and enforcing stronger parking restrictions. The changes follow the recent restoration of the fountain at the McKinley Monument and the addition of new table and chair sets. Department of Public Works Commissioner Nolan Skipper says the improvements are reflective of the city’s long-term plans.

“Yes, we want something more permanent in the long run in Niagara Square, but this is a simple message we can deliver today that we can do things quick and show real change today,” Skipper said.

Many of the current changes — like the traffic cones and striping converting traffic into one lane — are temporary. Ryan says that’s intentional as the city looks to see what successful measures will turn into more permanent additions while being cost efficient.

“Why do we spend money on paint and striping? Because paint and striping could be removed if things don't work," Ryan said. "So, what you don't want to do on a major infrastructure project is go spend millions and then go figure it out.”

Officials say more improvements will follow in the coming weeks as well as more community engagement to find out how residents and commuters feel about the changes.
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I'Jaz Ja'ciel
I'Jaz Ja'ciel is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning investigative reporter and a Buffalo native. She re-joined the Buffalo Toronto Public Media newsroom in February 2026, having begun her journalism career at BTPM in 2019 as a weekend anchor. Ja'ciel later reported for Spectrum News 1 Buffalo and Investigative Post before her return to public media.
See stories by I'Jaz Ja'ciel