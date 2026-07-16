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Mubenga, Hawkins named in sexual harassment lawsuit

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By I'Jaz Ja'ciel
Published July 16, 2026 at 9:59 AM EDT
FILE- Durham Public Schools' superintendent Pascal Mubenga
Durham Public Schools
FILE- Durham Public Schools' superintendent Pascal Mubenga

Former Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Pascal Mubenga and School Board member Lewis "Muki" Hawkins have been accused of sexually harassing a school district employee, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

Attorneys representing Buffalo Public Schools Chief Equity and Governance Officer Antoinette Amos have filed a Notice of Claim against the Buffalo Board of Education and Mubenga alleging sexual harassment, retaliation and abuse of authority under New York Civil Rights Law, according to a release from the Law Office of John V. Elmore.

Lewis "Muki" Hawkins
Buffalo Schools
Lewis "Muki" Hawkins

The filing alleges Amos was subjected to unwanted sexual advances by Mubenga, who abruptly resigned Monday from the school board, and Hawkins. According to the claim, Amos reported the conduct but the district failed to adequately address her complaints or protect her from further harassment.

Amos accused Mubenga of repeatedly touching and propositioning her despite her refusals, including allegedly forcing her hand onto his genitals and striking her on the buttocks. She separately alleges Hawkins made an unwanted sexual advance and later retaliated by threatening her and spreading false claims that she was involved in an affair. Amos contends district officials failed to implement meaningful protective measures after she reported the conduct, although her written complaints were eventually referred to Human Resources and outside counsel for investigation.

Amos said in a statement that she chose to come forward in hopes of encouraging other women to speak out about workplace misconduct.

"I have learned that sometimes the most important thing a woman can do is refuse to be silent," Amos said. "If that means getting into good trouble, then I hope my voice encourages other women and girls to believe that their dignity is worth defending, and their boundaries deserve to be respected."

Her attorneys, Marcel Florestal and Buffalo attorney John Elmore, argue the allegations reflect broader concerns about workplace culture within the district and contend the conduct violated public trust and employees' rights to a workplace free from harassment.

Hawkins could not be immediately reached for comment.
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I'Jaz Ja'ciel
I'Jaz Ja'ciel is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning investigative reporter and a Buffalo native. She re-joined the Buffalo Toronto Public Media newsroom in February 2026, having begun her journalism career at BTPM in 2019 as a weekend anchor. Ja'ciel later reported for Spectrum News 1 Buffalo and Investigative Post before her return to public media.
See stories by I'Jaz Ja'ciel