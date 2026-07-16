Man dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound while driving on I-90 in Hamburg

A Georgia man died Wednesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while driving eastbound on I-90 in Hamburg, New York State Police said Thursday.

Daniel J. Nostrum, 29, of Douglasville, Ga., used a 9mm handgun to inflict the wound around noon while driving a 2021 Toyota Corolla. The wound caused the vehicle to exit the roadway near Mile Post Marker 435 and enter wooded area with heavy brush.

No other injuries were reported.

Traffic came to a slow for the remainder of the day as troopers closed the right lane to investigate.