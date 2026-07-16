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Man dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound while driving on I-90 in Hamburg

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published July 16, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
The Town of Hamburg's municipal water tower looms in the distance while passing along the eastbound New York State Thruway between exits 57 and 56, as seen on a May 2022 afternoon.
Wikimedia Commons
The Town of Hamburg's municipal water tower looms in the distance while passing along the eastbound New York State Thruway between exits 57 and 56, as seen on a May 2022 afternoon.

A Georgia man died Wednesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while driving eastbound on I-90 in Hamburg, New York State Police said Thursday.

Daniel J. Nostrum, 29, of Douglasville, Ga., used a 9mm handgun to inflict the wound around noon while driving a 2021 Toyota Corolla. The wound caused the vehicle to exit the roadway near Mile Post Marker 435 and enter wooded area with heavy brush.

No other injuries were reported.

Traffic came to a slow for the remainder of the day as troopers closed the right lane to investigate.

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