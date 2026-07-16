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Lancaster man arrested, charged with fraudulent forklift sales of more than $1,000,000

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published July 16, 2026 at 4:17 PM EDT
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A Lancaster business owner faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine after he was arrested Thursday and charged with bank fraud, the United States Western District of New York said.

Jason Knobloch, 56, is accused of coordinating fraudulent sales of forklifts and similar equipment that defrauded customers out of more than $1 million.

The companies included KJJK Equipment Sales — d/b/a Kelly Lift Equipment — and Clover Lift Equipment — d/b/a Lifts 4 Less. Upon reaching agreements and paying for the order, victims would not receive the equipment or would receive equipment of lesser value than ordered, according to U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo.

Knobloch and his co-conspirators are alleged to have been carrying out this scheme since February 2021. In total, 32 victims have been identified, DiGiacomo said. The investigation also identified attempts by Knobloch to deposit checks utilizing customers' account information without their knowledge or consent, the statement said.

Knobloch was released on home confinement following a detention hearing Thursday.
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