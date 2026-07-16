Cheektowaga Councilmember resigns amid residency issue

Cheektowaga Town Councilmember Stephen Nowicki resigned from his position following issues regarding his residency, the Cheektowaga Democratic Committee announced on Facebook on Thursday.

According to the statement, Nowicki was told he needed to commit to making his Cheektowaga home his primary residence before the Aug. 3 deadline for filling a potential vacancy in the November general election.

Instead, Nowicki opted to resign.

"This is the right course of action as a matter of ethics, and it is one that allows the voters of Cheektowaga to choose Mr. Nowicki's replacement," the statement said.

Nowicki was voted into the council in November of 2025.

According to state law: "You must be a resident of the municipality in which you serve as a public officer."