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Buffalo Bandits well represented in 2026 NLL Hall of Fame class

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published July 16, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
The National Lacrosse League's 2026 Hall of Fame class was announced Thursday.
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The National Lacrosse League's 2026 Hall of Fame class was announced Thursday.

Eight individuals are part of this year's class for the National Lacrosse League Hall of Fame, with two having spent the majority of their careers with the Buffalo Bandits.

The NLL announced Mark Steenhuis as an inductee in the offensive player category. He spent 15 seasons with the Bandits, scoring more than 1,000 points in his pro career with his staple orange shoes and fan-favorite personality.

Broadcaster John Gurtler was also announced as a hall of fame inductee. He’s been the TV and radio voice of the Bandits since 2004.

But the connections to Buffalo in this year's class does not end there.

Halifax Thunderbirds head coach Mike Accursi is being inducted in the veteran category. As a player, Accursi spent eight of his 18 seasons in the NLL with the Bandits across two different stints. He won the NLL Finals, along with Steenhuis, in 2008.

Forward Shawn Evans is also part of the NLL Hall of Fame class this year. He spent the majority of his 1,300-plus point career in Calgary and Rochester, but was with Buffalo for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. That included a run to the NLL Finals, where the Bandits would fall to Evans' former team in Calgary.

All eight inductees will be honored by the league during a special event sometime this fall.

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Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM News. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM News in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM News' Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.

Born and raised in Kenmore, Ryan now calls the Elmwood Village home.
See stories by Ryan Zunner