BPS board shows confidence in interim superintendent, confusion over Mubenga resignation

Buffalo Public Schools haven’t wasted time finding a new superintendent after Pascal Mubenga’s resignation Monday.

Ebony Prophet-Bullock has been officially approved as interim superintendent, as of the board of education’s regular meeting Wednesday.

Board Member Stephon Wright is highly anticipating Prophet-Bullock’s work in the new role.

“I said this publicly before, how proud I am of you, and I know you will do good things for the students of Buffalo Public Schools, (and) the community," he said. "And my son … is enrolling to be a student in the Buffalo Public Schools system this school year. So, I'm confident that he will do well because we have a leader like you. So again, congratulations.”

Prophet-Bullock has experience as a teacher at Claude and Ouida Clapp Academy in Hamlin Park. She most recently served as Chief Accountability and Information Officer for BPS, until being named interim superintendent.

But that doesn't mean there are more answers over Mubenga's resignation.

Several board members declined questions over why he left, citing that it was discussed in an executive session, though Board Member Erik Bohen admitted there was “sort of” a letdown after the news.

Still, Bohen denied seeing any relationship breakdown between Mubenga and the school board.

“He didn't disclose any of that to us. I always had a great relationship with him. Every time I needed him to do something for my district, he came through," Bohen said. "I cannot say that for other districts, but I wish him nothing but the best in where he goes from here.”

Bohen says his experience with Prophet-Bullock, as teachers at Claude and Ouida Clapp Academy in Hamlin Park, gives him confidence in the job she will do overseeing BPS.

Parent Edward Speidel said congratulations were in order for Prophet-Bullock, but added that everyone involved with BPS needs to do better.

"Grow up, do your job, know your role. Whether you're a board member, a principal, a parent, a teacher, a cabinet member, do your job. This is embarrassing," he said. "That five superintendents in four years, I think it is now. You know, I know only a few had a few days, but it's just horrible. Like, why can't we work together?"

The school board’s legal counsel, Mary Scarpine also has resigned from her BPS role, saying she wants to spend more time with family. She submitted the resignation well before Mubenga’s announcement, according to the school board.