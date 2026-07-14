Buffalo Police reviewing video involving Deputy Commissioner Craig Macy

Social media timelines have been flooded with a 12-second video clip that appears to show Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner Craig Macy pushing a woman to the ground. The incident happened Saturday night as officers were responding to reports of a large fight and shots fired.

Community advocate Mercedes Streets said Macy’s apparent actions were unnecessary and raise concerns about how officers handle crowd control situations.

“They need to find better tactics and to de-escalate when it comes to crowd controls, especially in our entertainment district," she said. "That wasn't OK.”

Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields said in a statement to BTPM News that she found the video concerning and the department is conducting a full review of the incident.

Streets said accountability has been a longstanding concern within the Buffalo Police Department and argues officers should be held to the same standards as civilians, regardless of rank.

“If he was not in a white shirt and he was just a regular guy on Chippewa that would have pushed a woman down, he'd be arrested,” she said.

Cariol Holloman-Horne, who was fired by the Buffalo Police Department after intervening to stop another officer from using excessive force, said the incident warrants close scrutiny.

"Macy was serving as Buffalo’s [Acting] Police Commissioner as recently as May, and the anger and aggression displayed in this incident raise serious questions about his judgment, temperament, and prior conduct," she told BTPM News in a statement.

The encounter took place on Chippewa Street, which is part of the Fillmore district. Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski, who oversees that district, said he's awaiting a comprehensive briefing from the administration and the police commissioner.

"While the footage is concerning, I recognize the broader context of the chaos on Chippewa Street over the weekend," Nowakowski told BTPM News in a statement.

BTPM News also requested comment from Mayor Sean Ryan, but he has not yet responded.

Streets said she hopes the incident involving Macy leads to greater oversight and transparency among city leaders.

“Best thing I can say, and that's really all across the board of Buffalo, stop turning the other cheek when it comes to your friends,” Streets said.

Added Holloman-Horne: "I was fired for stopping police brutality. If accountability is supposed to mean anything, Macy should be fully investigated, criminally charged, and terminated. Anything less sends a message to the entire department and the public that the rules are different for police executives. This behavior cannot be tolerated, protected, minimized, or explained away."

BTPM News also reached out to University District Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt, who is scheduled to host a community forum with Shields on Wednesday evening. It is unclear whether the incident will be discussed.