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Buffalo Police arrest four in connection to reported Fourth of July grain elevator gunfire

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published July 10, 2026 at 3:42 PM EDT
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The Buffalo Police Department announced Friday the arrest of four individuals in connection to reported Fourth of July gunfire from atop grain elevators on the 800 block of Ohio Street.

Lucas Patronik, 18, of Lackawanna; Zachary Chislett, 21, of Depew; Ryan Donovan, 21, of South Wales; and Luke Trimboli, 26, of Bradenton, Fla., have each been charged Thursday with third-degree criminal trespassing, although BPD said more arrests and charges are expected.

The incident took place at 8:30 p.m. on July 4, when a SWAT team was able to see via drone a male with a gun on top of the elevators. The initial report stated a male was shooting down toward the ground. The subjects stayed on the elevators for approximately eight hours before coming down.

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