Erie County Sheriff's department stresses caution to hikers at Eternal Flame, Chestnut Ridge Park

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia is reminding hikers to use caution while walking along the Eternal Flame Trail in Chestnut Ridge Park.

This comes after two hikers sustained injuries on Saturday. The first injury happened at around 1 p.m., when a 44-year-old man from Illinois fell and called deputies at the 3-mile mark. He was transported by EMS to ECMC to be treated for a broken right ankle.

At around 2 p.m., deputies of the park were called to the 20-mile mark for another injury. A 24-year-old Buffalo man had fallen and landed near a creek edge. This forced SWAT QRF to rappel down the ravine to give him aid. Orchard Park EMS transported him to Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, where he was treated for a broken left ankle and further evaluation.

“The Eternal Flame Trail can give even the most experienced hikers difficulty,” Garcia said. “It is important to utilize good footwear and know your limits. Our deputies train year-round to be ready to respond to calls on the trail, and we were prepared this Fourth of July holiday.”