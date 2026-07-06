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Buffalo Zoo targeted in false bomb threat

Buffalo Toronto Public Media
Published July 6, 2026 at 8:16 PM EDT
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Buffalo Zoo officials say they received a bomb threat around 2:30 p.m. Monday but in short time it was determined there was no active danger at the site.

Police were called to the Zoo to investigate. The threat was ruled to be a “swatting” incident, during which someone reports a false emergency in order draw a police response. Police remained at the scene as a precaution.

Zoo officials say similar unsubstantiated threats have been made at other zoos around the country.

In a written statement, it was explained that staff followed its safety protocols, including the call to police.

“The safety of Zoo guests, staff and animals is a top priority, and the threat was treated as real. The Buffalo Zoo is continuing normal operations and will open under normal hours beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7,” the statement reads in part.
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