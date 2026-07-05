Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide within Holding Center

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia’s office says its Detective Bureau is investigating a death within the Erie County Holding Center which is being treated as a homicide.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the facility late Saturday morning after an incarcerated individual was found unresponsive in his cell.

Jail Management Division staff, Buffalo Fire Department personnel, and AMR personnel were called in and attempted lifesaving measures but they were unable to resuscitate the individual.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office and Erie County District Attorney were notified.

The name of the victim was not released, pending notification of family. The Sheriff’s Office says potential suspects have been identified, as the investigation continues.