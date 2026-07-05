Niagara Falls police investigating pair of fatal shootings

The Niagara Falls, NY police department is investigating two deadly shootings which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The first happened at approximately 1 a.m. in the area of Fairfield Avenue and Highland Avenue. Officers responded to a call of a large party and gunshots fired. Upon arriving, they began to disperse the crowd and were told a gunshot victim had been taken by a private vehicle to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. The individual, whose name had not been released as of Sunday afternoon, died a short while later.

Then around 3 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a large group and shots fired, this time in the vicinity of 3004 Niagara Street.

Upon finding a gunshot victim, officers from police and mutual aid agencies rendered first aid and rushed the victim to the Niagara Falls Memorial Emergency Room, where the victim died of gunshot injuries. Police say they were informed that a second person from this scene was taken by private vehicle to the emergency room, was treated and released.

Anyone with information on these incidents is urged to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the general information line at (716) 286-4711.