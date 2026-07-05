© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A dozen people hurt in six Buffalo weekend shootings

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published July 5, 2026 at 2:50 PM EDT
An image of a Buffalo police cruiser. It is white and dark navy blue. On the side of the car, it reads Buffalo Police. On the back of the window, it reads "B-District 280".
BTPM
/
File Photo
A Buffalo police car sits on the side of the street in downtown Buffalo.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields is expected to host a news conference Monday to provide more details of six separate shootings that police confirm left 12 people wounded late Saturday into early Sunday.

All victims, according to a police spokesman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The spokesman says officers and specialty units were also dispatched to several high-priority calls throughout the city. Among them, a man with a gun atop a grain elevator on Ohio Street. The police SWAT team and Crisis Management Team responded and remained on scene for approximately eight hours.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff