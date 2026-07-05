A dozen people hurt in six Buffalo weekend shootings

Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields is expected to host a news conference Monday to provide more details of six separate shootings that police confirm left 12 people wounded late Saturday into early Sunday.

All victims, according to a police spokesman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The spokesman says officers and specialty units were also dispatched to several high-priority calls throughout the city. Among them, a man with a gun atop a grain elevator on Ohio Street. The police SWAT team and Crisis Management Team responded and remained on scene for approximately eight hours.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.