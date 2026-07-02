State comptroller audit raises concerns about response to domestic violence calls

An audit from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found that about 20% of calls and 15% of text messages to the state's domestic violence hotline went unanswered. Some advocates for victims of domestic violence are concerned about the message these findings send to those who may be in need of help.

Catherine Miles-Kania, CEO of the Family Justice Center, says the Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence’s hotline is a crucial resource in connecting victims with immediate assistance and local agencies like the one she oversees.

“I can only imagine the level of frustration, angst, anguish, perhaps, but the erosion of confidence to me is also incredibly concerning," she said.

The audit also found that a quarter of texts and web-based messages sent in other languages were either mistranslated or not translated at all. It recommends the OPDV strengthen oversight and improve several services. The findings may have particular significance in Buffalo, where city data shows roughly 17% of residents have limited English proficiency.

Miles-Kania says she expects the audit to encourage improvements across the coordinated efforts to bridge any gaps of service.

“I really have confidence they will shore this up and that they will provide the resources needed, so that there is 24/7 coverage,” she said.

She also says that awareness of the severity of domestic violence will help agencies address and prevent these types of incidents more effectively.

“What I really would love to see, is a real public awareness and understanding of what this is looking like right now in our community, but also with the accompanying understanding that there are resources to help here and there is a coordinated effort," she said.

In response to the comptroller's audit, OPDV shared the following statement with BTPM NPR:

"The New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence takes the findings of the Office of the State Comptroller’s audit seriously and appreciates the opportunity to strengthen our work. Throughout the audit process, OPDV has been developing and implementing corrective actions to address concerns. Our focus is simple: make sure survivors can access the services and support they need, when they need them.

The safety and well-being of victims and survivors is at the heart of all we do. We remain dedicated to advancing survivor-centered, trauma-informed, and culturally responsive policies and programs, and we will continue to work diligently to uphold the highest standards of public service.”