St. Joe's announces new baseball coach, program still under review

St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute has a new head baseball coach. The school announced today that Glenn Toughey, a 1977 alum, will now be heading up their varsity baseball program.

"From the first time I was on campus as a student, I knew how truly remarkable this place is," Toughey said in a written statement, "I’m excited to prepare our student-athletes to compete with pride and become leaders of character."

Longtime baseball coach Paul Nasca suddenly retired last month, while the team was in the middle of playoffs.

Brendan Toughey, a 2009 alum, will serve as associate head coach, according to a statement released by the school.

This announcement comes as the St. Joe’s baseball team is still under an external review. The school commissioned independent experts to review the team after a complaint was filed by a parent.

A St. Joe’s spokesperson tells BTPM NPR that review is still ongoing. The school said in early June the process would take "several weeks."

The elder Toughey has served as an assistant baseball coach for the St. Joe’s program since 2011. The school credits him as having helped the team win six regular season MMHSAA championships, five Georgetown Cups and two state championship appearances.

Toughey’s advancement to head coach of the varsity baseball program follows a search led by an eight-member hiring committee with input from a 12-member student-athlete advisory committee, according to a statement by St. Joe’s.

"Our goal was to find the right person to lead St. Joe’s Baseball, and Glenn’s vision for the program was very impressive to the entire committee," said Brian Anken, the vice president of Athletics at St. Joe’s.

The school said that Toughey will pick the rest of his coaching staff in the coming weeks.