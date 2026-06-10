St. Joe's starts independent review of baseball program

St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute has started an independent review of its baseball program. The private, all-boys high school said in a statement that the evaluation may take several weeks.

On May 29, school officials received concerns raised by a parent. Those concerns were resolved promptly, but after internal discussion St. Joe’s decided to hire external experts to evaluate the baseball team, the school said in a statement.

The review comes just one week after the baseball team's longtime coach retired.

The school said the hired experts will come back with recommendations to strengthen the baseball program and improve the experience of student-athletes in all sports.

The review will focus on the baseball team’s culture, professionalism and operational standards, according to St. Joe's.

BTPM NPR is working to gather more information on this story and will update when available.