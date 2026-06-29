Heat Advisory, Extreme Heat Watch highlight forecast for WNY this week

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Heat Advisory for all of Western New York through Tuesday, while an Extreme Heat Watch has been added for parts of the region beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday.

The latter watch is posted for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties.

The advisories come as a heat wave settles in the region. Meteorologists warn while real temperatures will measure in high 80 degrees throughout Western New York, heat index values could top 100.

Later in the week, in areas where the Extreme Heat Watch will take effect, index values could be closer to 110.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat related illnesses to occur.

During an appearance at Bennett Beach Monday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz urged residents to be extra watchful of loved ones and neighbors who may be more vulnerable in high heat.

“Those that have chronic conditions, older adults or young children, you’ve got to keep an eye on them to make certain that they handle this fine,” he said. “The number one thing you can do during all this is to stay hydrated, just drink lots of water.”

Poloncarz added many community centers and libraries will be available for use as cooling centers.

Meteorologists and health officials alike are urging those who need to be outside to take extra precautions. If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Officials also urge you to call 911 in the event of a heat-related health emergency.

