Local residents hit polling sites across Western New York on primary day

A wide range of voters lined up Tuesday morning in Western New York across various polling sites for primary day.

Among others, on the line are the 23rd Congressional District Democratic primary, the New York State Comptroller primary, the 61st State Senate District Democratic primary, and the 149th Assembly District Democratic primary.

Rayland Delkamp, a local resident voting in Williamsville, said she went out to vote today because she wants to live out the importance of what it looks like for the next generation to step up and cast their ballot to create change.

“We are part of the younger generation, and we matter and want to make sure that our say is out there. We’re voting for our future. Not to say that the older generation isn't going to be here for very long, but this is our future, and we need to be aware and involved." said Delkamp.

A mixture of support came in for Assemblyman Jon Rivera and State Senator Jeremy Zellner, who are facing off in the NY Senate 61st District Democratic primary.

Amherst resident Sandra Estineck said the election this year offered great candidates but ultimately she believes Jeremy Zellner brings the greatest opportunity for unity and change.

Estineck added that she went out to vote today because she felt it was the right thing to do.

"Well, I wouldn't have not come, because this time there was an election where there was a real choice," said Estineck. "But even had there not been, I would have voted in the election. Because I think that's what you should do."

Ian Dunn, a transplant from Atlanta now living in Buffalo, said that he supports Rivera for the State Senate because of how much he has shown up for the city of Buffalo through the good and the bad.

"As a transplant, I've always really appreciated the kind of tightness, the tight-knit kind of all in it together vibe of Buffalo," Dunn said. "And I think that that's really reflected in the way that Jon has shown up to community events, community tragedies and community celebrations. He's always been there, kind of representing folks and representing his role."

Dunn emphasized his civic responsibility as his motivation to vote. He highlighted local issues such as the need for data center regulation and the presence of ICE in Buffalo, which he feels Rivera as a suitable candidate to create positive and lasting changes.

Louanne Faltisco, a Buffalo resident, who feels the current system is corrupt and ineffective, showed up to vote with her husband. She isn’t confident that positive change will happen with the current candidates.

"Both parties stink. Both parties have not worked for the American public." Faltisco said.

Polls are open until 9 p.m. Winners on Tuesday night will move on to the general election which falls on Tuesday, November 3 this year.