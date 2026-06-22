Spam calls imitating Publishers Clearinghouse flagged by Cattaraugus County police

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office issued a warning to its residents about scam artists reportedly calling and claiming to be from Publishers Clearinghouse.

In this phone call, individuals are being told they have won and are requesting processing fees. During the call, the scammers are arranging electronic payments or a meeting place to receive the payment in person. The sheriff's office is warning not to give any personal information over the phone.

If a call like this is received, residents have been encouraged to call their local police department.

