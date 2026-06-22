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Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in the Town of Collins

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published June 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT
The Town of Collins police department
cityofcollins.com
The Town of Collins police department

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit opened an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the Town of Collins.

On Saturday, June 20, at about 5 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from Gowanda Zoar Road. The person on the call stated there was a lot of motorcycle debris in the roadway. When police arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to an area off the shoulder of the roadway, where they found both the motorcycle and the driver of the vehicle. The driver, a 23-year-old man and resident of the Town of Collins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and the identity of the man will not be released at this time.
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