Niagara Street gets nearly $3 million in improvement funds

New York State Assemblymember Jon Rivera was joined by city officials Monday as he announced a $2.9 million investment into continuing the revitalization of Niagara Street on Buffalo's West Side.

Rivera said the investment builds on years of work — and more than $28 million in federal, state and local funding — that have gone into transforming Niagara Street from an industrial corridor into a more pedestrian-friendly thoroughfare.

"Niagara Street has become one of the best examples of what smart infrastructure and investment can really achieve," Rivera said. "Over the last decade, it has been transformed from a deteriorating industrial corridor into a vibrant multimodal connection between downtown Black Rock, Riverside, and the waterfront."

The funds were activated through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, a state agency that manages public construction and infrastructure funding. Rivera said the money has been on the table since now-Mayor Sean Ryan was in the State Assembly himself.

"It's unclear why the City of Buffalo didn't move quickly on this, but we know from what we've seen in the past administration, there was a lack of follow through with money being awarded to the City of Buffalo," Rivera said.

Public Works Commissioner Nolan Skipper said the money will help improve Niagara Square and support roadway upgrades between Niagara Square and Porter Avenue.

The city is also seeking public feedback through a survey focused on how residents use Niagara Square and what changes could improve safety and accessibility.

"We already have conceptual design on the way, which is why the survey is key as well," Skipper said. "That'll give us some input so that we can make sure we're on the right track with that conceptual design."

Officials say design work is already underway, with construction expected to begin in 2028. The public feedback survey will be open through July 1.

