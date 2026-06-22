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Body of missing boater on Java Lake found, identified

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published June 22, 2026 at 11:07 AM EDT
Satellite image of Java Lake in Wyoming County, New York
gpsnauticalcharts.com
Satellite image of Java Lake in Wyoming County, New York

The search for a missing boater on Java Lake concluded on Saturday evening.

Robert Fuller, a 46-year-old Java Lake resident, was found dead after an extensive search was conducted. The sheriff's office received a call on Friday evening that the boat Fuller was on had capsized. There was one other person who was on the boat with Fuller. They were also recovered from the lake, but have not been identified.

The investigation into Fuller's death is currently ongoing. The current evidence suggests this incident was an accidental drowning, the sheriff's office said.

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