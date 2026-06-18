Former York Lion, Niko Sigur returns to BC hometown for Team Canada's next matchup

While York University graduates crossed the stage last week, alumnus and former Lions midfielder Niko Sigur joined Canada's men's national soccer team on the international stage in Toronto.

Canada was preparing to take on Qatar in Vancouver Thursday, continuing Sigur's hometown tour. Sigur returns to the B.C. city where he once played for the Vancouver Whitecaps youth program before relocating to Toronto and joining York University's Lions in 2021.

While the roads the 22-year-old travels now may be more exciting, they weren't always so smooth.

According to close friend and former Lions teammate Daniel Casa, the British Columbia native played soccer in Burnaby before joining the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy, where he was released at age 16.

"They basically said he's not good enough, so he decided to go across the country from B.C. to Toronto," Casa said.

That's how Sigur met coach Carmine Isacco. Impressed by his highlight tape, Isacco invited Sigur to play for Vaughan Azzurri Men in the Ontario Premier League.

Courtesy York Lions Men's Soccer Midfielder Niko Sigur, second from left, gears up with Team Canada to take on Qatar in Vancouver, where many like Lions head coach Carmine Isacco, right, and former teammate Daniel Casa, left, are anticipating Sigur making his official World Cup debut.

"I thought he was a pro the moment I saw him," Isacco said.

Shortly afterward, Sigur joined the York University Lions under Isacco's leadership and became the engine of the team.

"His technical ability, his tactical ability, his sprint ability, change-of-pace ability — all those technical things — he had all of it," Isacco said. "The ability to read the game, the ability to combine, the ability to make long diagonals and see things. He was part of 90% of the actions."

Casa also commented on Sigur's impact on the field.

"He's hardworking and technically gifted. He was willing to do whatever he could to help the team win, whether it was playing center back, right back or center midfield," Casa said.

Sigur continued to make a significant impact on the team and league, creating memories that would leave a lasting legacy. Isacco recalls his favorite memory during an Ontario University Athletics semifinal.

"We were down a man, and it didn't feel like we were down a man because it was Niko just winning the ball in the defensive third, carrying the action through the middle third and getting into the final third for the finish. It was just him in a nutshell," Isacco said.

Despite his talent and work ethic, Sigur faced repeated rejection throughout his career.

"He got chopped down by a bunch of pro academies. Other teams in the city said he wasn't good enough. He was overlooked even by people in the OUA, wasn't named Rookie of the Year, wasn't on the All-Canadian team and wasn't on the all-Ontario team," Casa said. "He was overlooked by everyone except the people on our team."

Because of what seemed to be a pattern of rejection, Sigur began seeking international opportunities. After a brief stint in Slovenia, he was offered a spot on Hajduk Split Academy's youth team in Croatia.

Courtesy Hajduk Split Niko Sigur receives plaque to commemorate 100 games with Hajduk Split.

Born to Croatian parents and holding dual citizenship, Sigur found the offer and transition relatively easy. The midfielder would go on to earn a spot with Croatia's under-21 national team. However, when the call came from Canada, it was one he was happy to answer.

"Niko always wanted to play for Canada, so when he got that call, he was very grateful and ultimately made the decision to play for Canada," Casa said. "Now he doesn't regret that decision at all. He's ready for his moment."

It's a moment of pride not only for Sigur but also for those who recognized his talent before he reached the international stage.

"There's pride for him, and there's never a question that he's going to be present and impactful," Isacco said.

In addition to his impact on the sport, Casa said Sigur's story carries an important lesson.

"It's all about staying with it. He never gave up," Casa said. "He found different opportunities. He moved across the country, and everything ended up working out. Niko's story shows that rejection is part of the game. Just persevere through everything, and it'll work out."

Now returning to Vancouver, where he was cut from the Whitecaps, Sigur could be substituted into what would be a full-circle moment. The opportunity to play a home game on home soil during an international tournament is one few athletes experience during their careers.

Casa shared the importance of this moment for Sigur. "He's doing it now with the nation where he grew up, and now gets to do it at home, where he watched so many Vancouver Whitecaps games...as a soccer player, you can't ask for much more than a home World Cup."

