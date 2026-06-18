Erie County law enforcers charge Clarence man in wife’s murder

A 55-year-old Clarence man has been charged with second degree murder in the death of his wife early Thursday morning, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced.

According to a statement released by the Sheriff, deputies responded to a call at 9170 Sheridan Drive shortly before 3 a.m. It was there they discovered the body of 50-year-old Deanna Christen. Investigators say she died of an apparent gunshot wound within the house.

Michael Brown was arrested and taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.

The Sheriff’s Investigative Services Unit remains on the case.