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Town of Tonawanda scores $1.1M in upgrades for parks

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published June 17, 2026 at 9:17 AM EDT
The town's two state lawmakers joined local officials in announcing the funding in front of the Lincoln Athletic Complex.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM NPR
The town's two state lawmakers joined local officials in announcing the funding in front of the Lincoln Athletic Complex.

Parks and recreational facilities in the town of Tonawanda are receiving more than a million dollars of state funding for upgrades.

Much of that money will go towards improving existing amenities like playgrounds and restrooms to accommodate people with disabilities. State Senator Jeremy Zellner said it’s about ensuring that all residents can utilize public spaces.

"Accessibility isn't a luxury, it isn't optional," he said. "Every resident deserves to be able to use and enjoy public spaces with dignity, and every public facility should reflect that commitment."

The $1.1 million will be spread across facilities at Tonawanda’s six neighborhood pocket parks. It will also pay for reconstruction of the parking lot at one of Tonawanda's main green spaces, Lincoln Park.

"This is a park that is right down the street from my house. My kids go to this pool," said Assemblymember Bill Conrad. "I worked at this pool as an 18 year old in my summer job. These are the types of opportunities that we want to continue in the generations to come, and these types of investments help tremendously with that."
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Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.

Born and raised in Kenmore, Ryan now calls the Elmwood Village home.
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