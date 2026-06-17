Town of Tonawanda scores $1.1M in upgrades for parks

Parks and recreational facilities in the town of Tonawanda are receiving more than a million dollars of state funding for upgrades.

Much of that money will go towards improving existing amenities like playgrounds and restrooms to accommodate people with disabilities. State Senator Jeremy Zellner said it’s about ensuring that all residents can utilize public spaces.

"Accessibility isn't a luxury, it isn't optional," he said. "Every resident deserves to be able to use and enjoy public spaces with dignity, and every public facility should reflect that commitment."

The $1.1 million will be spread across facilities at Tonawanda’s six neighborhood pocket parks. It will also pay for reconstruction of the parking lot at one of Tonawanda's main green spaces, Lincoln Park.

"This is a park that is right down the street from my house. My kids go to this pool," said Assemblymember Bill Conrad. "I worked at this pool as an 18 year old in my summer job. These are the types of opportunities that we want to continue in the generations to come, and these types of investments help tremendously with that."