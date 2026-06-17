Buffalo Sabres announce official home jersey patch partner

The Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday they will be expanding their partnership with Seneca Resorts and Casinos by being the official home jersey patch partner.

This is the first time the team has had a home jersey patch partner, having announced an away jersey partnership in May with Stark Tech.

The Sabres and Seneca Resorts and Casinos have been in partnership for the past 15 years, focusing on the connection between their commitment to Western New York, which is the ancestral home of the Seneca Nation.

“Through many years of partnership and collaboration, Seneca Resorts & Casinos has exemplified what it means to support a team and a community,” Pete Guelli, Buffalo Sabres president of business operations, said in a press release. “Expanding our relationship to our home uniform speaks to Seneca’s commitment to the Buffalo Sabres and reflects the confidence they continue to place in our organization. It is a strong indication of how the energy around our team is translating into meaningful growth opportunities.”

This partnership will also include the “Train Like a Pro” program. This will provide opportunities for Native American youths to experience a day in the life of an NHL player through various experiences like hockey clinics and team-building activities.

“This partnership extends beyond traditional sponsorship, reflecting a shared vision for strengthening our community and creating memorable experiences for our fans,” Jake Vernon, Buffalo Sabres chief commercial officer, said in a statement. “We are proud to work alongside an organization that has been such an important part of our success both on and off the ice.”

This partnership will also involve the continuation of the Seneca Resorts and Casino sponsoring the Sabres’ annual Native American Heritage Night. The night infuses Native American education and programming into a Sabres’ game every season.

“Seneca Resorts & Casinos and the Buffalo Sabres share more than a connection to our community,” Kevin Nephew, Seneca Resorts & Casinos president & CEO, said in a press release. “Both teams are built on teamwork and bringing energy, passion and excitement to everything we do. This season, the Sabres put the hockey world on notice that something dynamic is happening here in Buffalo. We’re thrilled that our partnership will be on display every time the team takes the ice at home.”

The Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino has become a central part of the gameday experience since opening in 2013, as it is only a few blocks away from KeyBank Center. The casino has hosted live broadcasts of games and alumni meet and greets.

“Bringing our brands together in such a visible way deepens and evolves our longstanding connection with the Sabres,” Cynthia Liu, chief marketing officer at Seneca Resorts & Casinos, said. “We both want our guests to capture and experience that energy.”