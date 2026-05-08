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Sabres announce local partner for road jersey ad patch

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published May 8, 2026 at 10:50 AM EDT
Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates his goal with teammates as Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) skates past during the third period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Boston.
Charles Krupa
/
AP
Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates his goal with teammates as Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) skates past during the third period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Boston.

At a moment the Buffalo Sabres brand is as prominent as it's been during the era of jersey ad patches, the organization announced it will be adding one to its road sweaters.

The logo of Williamsville-based Stark Tech will adorn the Sabres' white jerseys, starting in the 2026-27 season.

"This is an exciting and important time for our organization on both the team and business sides,” Sabres President of Business Operations Pete Guelli said in a press release. “We felt it was important to be patient and intentional in finding the right partner to be represented on our jerseys. Ultimately, Stark Tech emerged as the best fit for where we are today and where we are headed.”

According to Sports Business Journal, the agreement will pay the team $2 million per year and the team is also planning a patch partner for home jerseys, to be announced at a later date.

Stark Tech has handled building energy solutions at KeyBank Center since the arena opened in 1996.

The Sabres, in the second round of the NHL playoffs for the first time in 19 years, host the Montreal Canadiens for Game 2 of their matchup Friday at 7 p.m.
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