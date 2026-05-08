Sabres announce local partner for road jersey ad patch

At a moment the Buffalo Sabres brand is as prominent as it's been during the era of jersey ad patches, the organization announced it will be adding one to its road sweaters.

The logo of Williamsville-based Stark Tech will adorn the Sabres' white jerseys, starting in the 2026-27 season.

We’re proud to introduce Stark Tech as our official away jersey patch partner!



The Stark Tech logo will be featured on our white jerseys beginning in the 2026-27 season.



Learn more about our decades-long partnership with the Buffalo-based company → https://t.co/yL1qsBmX1U pic.twitter.com/R8WdKlvK3K — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) May 8, 2026

"This is an exciting and important time for our organization on both the team and business sides,” Sabres President of Business Operations Pete Guelli said in a press release. “We felt it was important to be patient and intentional in finding the right partner to be represented on our jerseys. Ultimately, Stark Tech emerged as the best fit for where we are today and where we are headed.”

According to Sports Business Journal, the agreement will pay the team $2 million per year and the team is also planning a patch partner for home jerseys, to be announced at a later date.

Stark Tech has handled building energy solutions at KeyBank Center since the arena opened in 1996.

The Sabres, in the second round of the NHL playoffs for the first time in 19 years, host the Montreal Canadiens for Game 2 of their matchup Friday at 7 p.m.