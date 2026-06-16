More than 300,000 Western New Yorkers to receive STAR tax relief this summer, governor announces

Nearly three million New York State residents, including an estimated 314,000 in Western New York, will receive tax relief later this year through the state’s School Tax Relief (STAR) program, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

The STAR program provides property tax relief to eligible homeowners and seniors, many of whom will receive a check either this summer or in the fall, while others may receive it as a tax exemption.

As announced by the Governor’s Office, most eligible homeowners with income below $500,000 will receive anywhere from $350 to $600, while most eligible seniors with income below $110,750 will receive relief ranging from $700 to $1,500.

Those eligible and registered for the STAR credit program are to receive their checks before the deadline for their school taxes. Residents in Buffalo are expected to receive theirs in late June or early July. Other eligible recipients will receive their credit later this summer or in the fall.

In all, an estimated $2 billion in tax relief will be distributed.