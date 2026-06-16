Bills announce training camp, open practice schedules

The Buffalo Bills will return to St. John Fisher University in Rochester for training camp beginning July 29, the team announced Tuesday.

In addition to announcing the start date, the team also unveiled that seven practices will be open to the public during the Bills' time at the university.

The following practices will be open:

- Wednesday, July 29 at 8:30 a.m.

- Thursday, July 30 at 8:30 a.m.

- Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8:30 a.m.

- Monday, Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m.

- Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

- Thursday, Aug. 6 at 8:30 a.m.

- Friday, Aug. 7 at 8:30 a.m.

The practices are free to attend, but due to demand, you must enter the training camp public lottery for a chance to win up to four tickets. The lottery begins June 24 and closes June 26. Winners will have 72 hours upon notification to accept tickets.

The team said more information regarding the Return of the Blue & Red practice — the first public event at the new Highmark Stadium — will be announced at a later date.

