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Bills announce training camp, open practice schedules

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published June 16, 2026 at 10:21 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) catches a pass during practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Pittsford, N.Y.
Adrian Kraus
/
FR171451 AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) catches a pass during practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Pittsford, N.Y.

The Buffalo Bills will return to St. John Fisher University in Rochester for training camp beginning July 29, the team announced Tuesday.

In addition to announcing the start date, the team also unveiled that seven practices will be open to the public during the Bills' time at the university.

The following practices will be open:

- Wednesday, July 29 at 8:30 a.m.
- Thursday, July 30 at 8:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8:30 a.m.
- Monday, Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 6 at 8:30 a.m.
- Friday, Aug. 7 at 8:30 a.m.

The practices are free to attend, but due to demand, you must enter the training camp public lottery for a chance to win up to four tickets. The lottery begins June 24 and closes June 26. Winners will have 72 hours upon notification to accept tickets.

The team said more information regarding the Return of the Blue & Red practice — the first public event at the new Highmark Stadium — will be announced at a later date.
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