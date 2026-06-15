IKEA coming to Buffalo, Walden Galleria announces

Get your Allen wrenches ready — IKEA is coming to Buffalo.

The Walden Galleria announced Monday that the renowned Swedish furniture retailer will be coming to the mall in early 2027, taking over the 67,000 square-foot lower level of the former Sears and Sears Auto space.

"Guests can expect the full IKEA experience, including their signature showroom, marketplace, and, of course, the beloved Swedish Bistro," the announcement said.

Added State Sen. April Baskin: "IKEA opening its first Western New York location at Walden Galleria is exciting news for our region and a strong investment in our local economy. When IKEA opens its doors in early 2027, it will create new job opportunities for residents, attract shoppers from across Western New York and beyond, and further strengthen one of our region’s most important shopping centers. I welcome this investment in Cheektowaga and look forward to the opportunities it will create for workers, neighboring businesses, and residents across the region."

Western New York shoppers who wanted to visit the iconic blue and yellow store currently would need to cross the border to shop at the Burlington, Ont., location — or head east on I-90 to Syracuse.

That will change next year.