Williamsville school board recognizes group who acted to save student's life

A Williamsville South High School student is alive, grateful, and back in class weeks after two teachers, two staff members, and two students combined to provide life-saving actions following his critical medical emergency.

Tuesday evening, the Williamsville School Board honored that group by recognizing their efforts. The student, Ian Toutounji, was there to express his gratitude.

“I don't remember much of my cardiac arrest, but I know that Coach Denman, Mr. Hayes, Ms. Pennella, Mr. Lester, Daniel, and Cruz saved my life,” he said. “I just want to say that I'm very thankful for them, and I'm happy to be here today.”

Williamsville South physical education teachers Ryan Hayes and Travis Denman, school nurse Sandy Pennella, assistant principal and athletic director Patrick Lester, and students Cruz Ramos and Daniel Girzone were his lifesavers.

Williamsville District Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall summarized the events of May 21, when Toutounji suffered his medical emergency while participating in an outdoor physical education class.

As he explained it, Ramos, a 10th grader and certified lifeguard, recognized the situation and sprung to action with Hayes and Denman. They, along with Pennella, began applying CPR and activated an AED machine. Lester remained in contact with 911. Girzone, who was returning to campus for a practice, joined in and assisted until first responders arrived.

“’Remarkable,’ ‘textbook,’ ‘hospital-like’ and ‘unbelievable’ were just a few of the words used to describe the fast-acting lifesaving care provided by the heroes being honored tonight, said Lindsey Toutounji, Ian’s mother. “Most sudden cardiac arrest victims don't have the outcome Ian did, and because of all of them and the AED that was available, our boy is here today.”

Coincidentally, Girzone – a volunteer firefighter and EMT outside of class, is named in the recently released Williamsville South yearbook as “Most Likely To Save a Life,” a senior class superlative that was chosen and sent to the publisher well before this real-life incident.

The honorees declined to speak during the board meeting. Commenting on their behalf, Williamsville South principal Keith Boardman stated that calls such as Ian’s emergency are the ones school officials dread, but staff undergo extensive training for such incidents.

“I knew when I heard who was out there, and who was helping, that we were in good hands. I'm so proud of all of these guys,” he said. “I'm amazed at Ian, who was fighting to get back to school. I kept thinking in my head, ‘boy, I would use this.’ I’d take a little bit more time off, but… this is a remarkable story.”

The student is back in class. His mother stated that after more cardiac physical therapy and recovery time, he looks forward to spending the summer joining his friends to ride his bicycle, play baseball, and play golf.