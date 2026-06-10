Sold-out Tyler Childers concert at Darien Lake postponed until August

A highly anticipated, sold-out concert featuring Tyler Childers that was supposed to go on Wednesday night at Darien Lake Amphitheater has been postponed until August because Childers and his partner are expecting a baby.

"As many of you know, Tyler and Senora have been preparing to welcome a new baby," Childer's official Instagram account, hickmanhollerhuntingclub, posted Tuesday. "That time has come, and the decision has been made to reschedule the two upcoming shows only: Darien Lake Amphitheater on June 10th and Hersheypark Stadium on June 11th."

The Darien Lake performance now will take place Aug. 13 with Hersheypark the following day.

Many of the comments from fans expressed dismay at the lateness of the announcement, coming one day before the performance.

"Tyler Childers’s Wednesday, June 10 performance at Darien Lake Amphitheater has been rescheduled to Thursday, August 13," Live Nation Concerts at Darien Lake Amphitheater posted on Facebook. "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date and additional tickets are on sale now at livenation.com."