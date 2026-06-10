ECMC names Cassandra Davis its new chief operating officer

Erie County Medical Center has named Cassandra “Cassie” Davis its new chief operating officer, taking over for the person who, in turn, is assuming the hospital’s top administrative role.

Ms. Davis’ promotion takes effect Monday, June 15. In her current role as Senior Vice President of Operations, she has been responsible for overseeing service areas including surgical, rehabilitation, ambulatory, population health, pharmacy and laboratory. She also oversaw plant operations and capital management.

She will succeed Andrew Davis, no relation, who on June 15 will take on his new role as ECMC’s chief executive officer.

“Over the course of her 18-year career at ECMC, Cassie Davis has participated in and led several key initiatives and programs that have made significant contributions to ECMC’s continuing development, growth and vitality,” said Mr. Davis in a written statement. “She has been at the forefront of our efforts to strengthen our clinical programs and she is widely recognized throughout our institution as a key member of our Executive Leadership Team.”

Ms. Davis is credited for leading the effort to open ECMC’s new Breast Health Center, which provides care ranging from oncology, reconstruction, screening and education on one site. Mammography services provided there utilize 3D imaging. It is located in the Delevan-Grider neighborhood, considered one of Buffalo’s “highest need” areas for healthcare.

Another notable accomplishment of Ms. Davis was the introduction of the Symani Surgical System in 2025. The technology uses microsurgical techniques using robotics to perform reconstruction surgeries for blood and lymphatic vessels, helping restore quality of life to patients. ECMC is the first hospital in Western New York to have the system.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Davis’ role included vaccination services and testing for both ECMC staff and the general public. Through these efforts, pop-up vaccination sites were able to be set up across the City of Buffalo and the surrounding areas.

Ms. Davis got her education at SUNY Oswego for undergraduate studies and Canisus University for her master's in science. She is a board chair at the Crisis Services Foundation and a contributing member of the SNAPCAP Inc. Board of Managers.