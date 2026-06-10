Amherst police seek public help in locating missing teenager

The Amherst Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating missing 16-year-old Christian Perrin, who was last seen by his family Tuesday in the Addison Avenue area of Amherst.

Perrin was last seen wearing a head covering, black zipped jacket and black sweatpants. He is a white male, 5-foot-9, 135 pounds, dark hair, buzz cut with light brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Amherst police at 716-689-1311.