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Amherst police seek public help in locating missing teenager

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published June 10, 2026 at 9:51 AM EDT

The Amherst Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating missing 16-year-old Christian Perrin, who was last seen by his family Tuesday in the Addison Avenue area of Amherst.

Perrin was last seen wearing a head covering, black zipped jacket and black sweatpants. He is a white male, 5-foot-9, 135 pounds, dark hair, buzz cut with light brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Amherst police at 716-689-1311.
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