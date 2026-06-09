National Grid invests in new local agricultural youth program

Leaders from National Grid are investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into a new youth program that will allow students to learn more about agriculture while creating new opportunities for education and travel.

Buffalo Go Green’s Pathways 360 program will allow youths to learn about growing sustainable food in the classroom, in the field through hands-on learning and through traveling to different regions.

“I first want to thank National Grid for their generosity in understanding our mission and supporting our Pathways 360 program,” said Allison DeHonney, founder of Buffalo Go Green.

DeHonney acknowledged her organization’s partnership with National Grid, which provided a check of $428,000 to help support programming for the new youth program.

Karl Floresel, Outreach and Education Coordinator for Buffalo Go Green, has a background in clinical research and plant science. He'll also be coordinating the Pathways 360 program. He said he joined the organization because of its mission of expanding food access and providing opportunities for the next generation.

"Buffalo Go Green has consistently demonstrated a commitment to addressing food insecurity, environmental sustainability, workforce development, and community empowerment," he said. "Being able to contribute to that mission and specifically to lead the Pathway 360 program was an opportunity I could not pass up."

Kahri Fuller, the New York program officer for the National Grid Foundation, said the program will help empower dozens of students, build pathways into in-demand careers and contribute to the goal of producing and distributing nearly 2 million pounds of fresh food in the community.

“Buffalo Go Green has already made an incredible impact across the city, and we are honored to support the expansion of that work,” she said.

Buffalo Go Green is also in the process of building new community spaces for meal prep, education, and wellness, including a new facility on Manhattan Avenue, where leaders from the nonprofit and National Grid came together Tuesday.

I'Jaz Ja'ciel A new Buffalo Go Green facility under construction at 243 Manhattan Ave.

DeHonney said the next step is to recruit new students to the three-year program, which will involve partnering with local high schools and through accepting referrals. Eligible students range from those in tenth grade to recent high school graduates.

To refer a student for entry into the Pathways 360 program, email Karl Florestal at kflorestal@buffalogogreen.org.

