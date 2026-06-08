Flag raising kicks off 50 years of Juneteenth celebrations in Buffalo

This year marks the 50th year of Juneteenth festivities in Buffalo.

It’s one of the country’s longest running commemorations of the 1865 emancipation of Black slaves in Galveston, Texas by Union soldiers.

Buffalo’s Black community is celebrating years of stewardship, culture, victories and passing the torch of action to younger generations.

The raising of the red, black and green Pan-African flag at Niagara Square marks the kick-off to Buffalo’s Juneteenth observances. A crowd gathered to celebrate this year's theme: “Honoring the Past. Serving the Present. Inspiring the Future.”

President of the Juneteenth Incorporated, Carrone Evon Crump, said the festivities are only possibly because of involvement from every corner of the community.

"The flag represents a part of our history, our resilience, and our continuing journey toward freedom and opportunity," Crump said. "We honor our elders, our founders, we honor our volunteers, we honor our community partners, and we look forward to the next generation carrying the legacy forward."

Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR A color guard assembled and sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

This year’s Juneteenth Festival is just around the corner, running June 13 and 14 at MLK Park. It will include a parade, vendors and cultural programming for people of all ages.

Erie County Legislator Taisha St. Jean Tard said while it’s important to celebrate Juneteenth and the freedom gained by Black Americans, it also needs to serve as a reminder for community involvement and action.

"Instead of just saying we're just going to celebrate Juneteenth, which we should, but we need to organize, we need to vote, we need to advocate," she said. "And most importantly, we need to stick together right now. If we don't stick together, then why are we celebrating?"

Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope echoed St. Jean Tard’s hopes, wishing residents will honor the work of their ancestors by continuing to fight for equity and opportunity for all.

Someone who’s been involved since Buffalo’s first Juneteenth celebration in 1976 is Marcus Brown. He said he wants to contribute as long as he can, but he’s energized and amazed at the younger people getting involved on the festival’s various boards and committees.

"This Juneteenth festival is your festival, all right?," said Brown. "I want you to understand that it's the community's festival. When you see the parade, you'll see the community walking down Genesee Street, proud, dancing, walking, and being proud of who they are"

The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13.

BTPM NPR reporting interns Maria Pawelczyk and Erika Kengni contributed to this story.