Shakespeare in Delaware Park announces touring production schedule to kick off 51st season

Shakespeare in Delaware Park (SDP) will kick off its second half-century of bringing free, professional theatre to communities across Western New York on June 10, when its touring production, titled "Fools and Foes" performs at Windsong/Autumn Creek in Williamsville.

The tour will visit 21 locations across the region this summer — from Tonawanda and Grand Island to East Aurora and Hamburg — culminating in a special performance at Sahlen Field downtown on Aug. 24.

"Fools and Foes" is a "fast-paced, family-friendly show featuring Shakespeare's most memorable clowns, tricksters, heroes, and villains," SDP said in a press release.

The mainstage productions at Saul Elkin Stage in Delaware Park include "Pericles, Prince of Tyre" from June 18 through July 12 and "The Taming of the Shrew" from July 23 through Aug. 16. Mainstage performances take place Tuesdays through Sundays at 7 p.m.

"As we begin our 51st season, we're excited to bring Shakespeare to audiences both on the hill and throughout Western New York as we continue our tradition of providing free professional theatre for all," Lisa Ludwig, Executive Director of SDP, said in the release.

More information can be found on the SDP website.