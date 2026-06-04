New initiatives aim to revamp downtown Buffalo's summer scene

Buffalo’s Electric District is getting a summer boost with a new business-led effort to bring more people downtown after work hours, but the fun is also expected to carry into later in the year.

At a press conference Thursday, Mayor Sean Ryan and local business owners announced "District Live," a year-round lineup of events and activities designed to attract residents, workers, and visitors to downtown Buffalo.

Developer Rocco Termini said the Electric District Alliance raised close to $300,000 to help launch the effort with support from ArtsBuffalo, local businesses, Erie County and the city.

Ryan said downtown already gets bursts of activity during Sabres hockey games or shows at Shea’s, but he sees opportunities beyond what’s currently available.

“We need more than that. It’s got to go seven days a week, and it’s got to go past business hours," he said.

Programming will include Friday Night Live concerts, pickleball and bocce leagues, soccer watch parties, Jazz Sundays, a district-wide jazz festival, Chalkfest, an Oktoberfest celebration, a holiday market and other family-friendly events throughout the year.

The initiative is designed to give residents and visitors a reason to stay downtown after work, or come back on nights when there isn’t a major event.

Deputy Mayor Thomas Baines said the District Alive initiative is an example of how the city wants to work with business owners to bring more energy downtown.

“With my team at the city, this is really a call to action," Baines said. "If you're a business, if you've got an idea that you want to explore to help do what we're doing here today, we want to avail ourselves to you.”

Visit Buffalo said it will help promote the programming through marketing, social media and visitor outreach.

Events planned for later in the year include Oktoberfest and a winter holiday market.