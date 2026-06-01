Shuttered NRG Dunkirk power plant gets new owner

NRG Energy has announced that it has transferred ownership of their shuttered Dunkirk powerplant to Genover, a redevelopment firm which specializes in legacy industrial sites.

The coal-fired plant closed down in January of 2016, and with it came an estimated loss of 40% of the City of Dunkirk's tax base plus 150 jobs. It was originally opened in the 1950s as the Niagara Mohawk Power Plant.

Since its closure, local officials have looked into redevelopment ideas for the sprawling property along Dunkirk's waterfront. A feasibility study from 2021 explored several options, including conversion to municipal power generation using alternatives to coal, battery storage, a data center and "clean slate re-use."

"It was a massive facility. That was the hardest part of it," Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel told BTPM NPR in 2021. "That says a lot to the disparity of what happened. There was never a decommissioning plan, there was never an intent that this plant would be mothballed."

The sale of the Dunkirk plant to Genover is being seen as a major step forward. A press release from NRG said Genover will lead the next phases of redevelopment and site planning, in collaboration with city and county government.

“I am hopeful this site can once again become a productive part of the community and a contributor to the local economy, something that is desperately needed," said State Senator George Borrello, a Republican. "This has the potential to mark the beginning of a new chapter for Dunkirk and Chautauqua County, and I appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in helping move this project forward."

Since the plant's closure and tax revenue loss, the City of Dunkirk has fallen into seriously dire financial straits. That led to a $13.9 million emergency loan from the state in 2025.

"Today’s announcement marks a meaningful milestone for the City of Dunkirk. This site has been part of our community’s identity for generations, and its transition opens the door to new opportunities for growth and investment," said Dunkirk Mayor Kate Wdowiasz, a Democrat. "We appreciate NRG’s long-standing partnership and their commitment to ensuring a responsible handoff. We look forward to working with Genover as they begin planning the next chapter for this property, one that supports jobs, strengthens our local economy, and reflects the priorities of the people of Dunkirk."

Genover lists several similar redevelopment projects on its website, mostly in the South. They range from remediation and demolition, to conversion into mixed-use industrial parks.

The financial terms of the sale were not immediately released by NRG.