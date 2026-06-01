NFTA receives $1.8 million in federal funds to update airport shuttle vans

The federal government is providing one-point-eight million dollars to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to help replace some of its aging parking shuttle vans at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The money will be used to purchase four new electric vehicles and build the infrastructure to charge them.

This funding helps position our airport for the future,” said NFTA executive director Kimberley Minkel. “As airports across the country work towards more sustainable operations, these electric vehicles and the charging stations will allow us to reduce fuel consumption, lower the maintenance cost, and continue delivering the level of service our passengers expect.”

Congressman Tim Kennedy appeared at the airport Monday morning to announce the funding. He says the airport has become an important economic driver, sustaining 14,000 jobs, putting $1.7 billion into the local economy, and generating $139 million that supports the state and local tax base.

“Our airport here in Buffalo has now exceeded pre-COVID passenger numbers and has earned national recognition, being named by JD Power and Associates as one of the best midsize airports in North America, based on customer satisfaction,” Kennedy said. “We have to continue that momentum moving forward with 30 percent of the customers here originating in Canada, our neighbors just to the north. We have to continue to keep up with the latest technologies and amenities, and that starts from the moment you arrive on this property.”

The vans to be replaced have logged more than 150,000 miles each, NFTA officials said.

