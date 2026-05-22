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State grant program gives Niagara Falls small business owners a means to improve properties

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published May 22, 2026 at 4:01 PM EDT
A map of Niagara Falls, NY, showing the neighborhoods eligible for a state-backed matching grant program to improve small business properties.
NFC Development Corporation
/
City of Niagara Falls, NY
A map of Niagara Falls, NY, showing the neighborhoods eligible for a state-backed matching grant program to improve small business properties.

An effort supporting revitalization of distressed commercial areas of Niagara Falls is gaining momentum. It’s an initiative recently announced by Governor Kathy Hochul to help fix up their properties and spark revitalization in key city neighborhoods.

Small business owners, entrepreneurs and realtors were invited to an informational session Friday, May 22 to learn more about the Niagara Falls Small Business Property Improvement Grant Program.

“The program is a reimbursable matching grant up to $100,000 for physical improvements to your property. It can also include fixtures and equipment,” said Anthony Vilardo, president of USA Niagara Development Corporation. “We want to see some outdoor facade improvements or landscaping improvements to, you know, help beautify the neighborhoods that these businesses would end up locating in, or already locating in and making improvements to existing businesses.”   

Eligible projects must be located in certain Cataract City neighborhoods. They include Main Street from Ferry Avenue to Portage, Portage Road from Main Street to Pine Avenue, and Pine Avenue from Third Street to Hyde Park Boulevard, including the City Market.

“Owning or starting a small business, that's a risky endeavor,” Vilardo said. “If we can help mitigate some of those risks for individuals or enterprises that are either starting, or looking to expand a building or improve upon their existing businesses, how can we best work with them to meet their needs and allow them to grow?”

More information may be found on the NFC Development Corporation page on the City of Niagara Falls official website.
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