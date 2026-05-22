NFTA’s Metro Niagara Falls Trolley opens new season for free tourist transportation

For those in the tourism business in Niagara Falls, New York, the Memorial Day holiday weekend marks the beginning of their peak business months. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is marking the start of this ‘season’ by restarting an annual seasonal service, the Metro Trolley Bus Service.

“Our trolley service will operate during the busy tourism season, starting today, Friday, May 22 and continuing through Sunday, November 1,” said Michael Pal, director of public transit for the NFTA, during a Friday ceremony. “Hotel guests can ride for free using a trolley day pass available through the Token Transit app. This pass provides visitors with easy and efficient transportation to dining, shopping, and entertainment venues at their convenience.”

It’s a program tourism leaders say goes a long way toward satisfying visitors, and spreading positive words about Niagara Falls.

“It connects the whole city. It brings people around for free. It makes our destination more tourist friendly, and it leaves people with a smile on their face. They can stay anywhere in the city, and they can get anywhere without any trouble or any fee,” said Frank Strangio, hotel owner and president of the Niagara Falls Hotel Association.

“The great thing is we always have stories of people from Ohio and another couple from Michigan, and they walk back into the hotel, and all of a sudden they're friendly, and they became friends. And then they go home, and they tell people how great it is, and how easy it is to get around Niagara Falls,” Strangio added.

Just a few blocks away from the Cambria Hotel on Rainbow Boulevard, where the ceremonial kickoff was held, is Destination Niagara USA’s visitor center, where a wide assortment of pamphlets and booklets were available on shelves, all promoting tourist attractions in Niagara Falls and points beyond.

It was noted at the NFTA Metro Trolley ceremony that other transportation services are available to get visitors to points elsewhere in Niagara County.

“We spend a lot of time not only trying to get people to the City of Niagara Falls, but also trying to get people out to the rest of the county,” said Andrea Czopp, chief operating officer for Destination Niagara USA. “What's really beautiful about this service is that we're bringing people to downtown Niagara Falls, and then once they're down here, either in our visitor center or as they're wandering around, they'll also see the Discover Niagara shuttle, which is another free service that takes people across the rest of the county.”

The NFTA Metro Trolley buses are supported by money from the city’s bed tax. Niagara Falls mayor Robert Restaino encouraged residents to enjoy the service as well.

Speaking during the ceremony, he said the unofficial start of tourism season is like seeing a first robin to mark the arrival of spring. During this ceremony, he and other dignitaries were flanked by a pair of Metro Trolley buses ready to roll out for the new season.

“Memorial Day is often the unofficial beginning of summer, but this is the unofficial… official beginning of the tourist season, and the heat of what's going to happen here with the hoteliers and the restaurants and others, who are looking very forward to each and every season,” he said.