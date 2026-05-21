Buffalo Central Terminal announces slate of free summer and fall community events
Concerts, cars, and other community celebrations fill the schedule of free events hosted at Buffalo's Central Terminal this summer and fall, the Central Terminal Restoration Corp. announced Thursday.
Organizers are re-imaging the concert programming with a new initiative titled "Circle Thursdays," transforming Memorial Circle into both a musical venue and block party experience from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 9, July 23, and Aug. 6. Featured performers will be announced in June.
The Central Terminal Car Show will be held Saturday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with more than 200 registered vehicles expected to be on display.
Events will continue into the late summer and fall with a Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 8 and Fall Fest with a Trunk or Treat from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29.