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Town of Tonawanda man arrested, charged with murdering his wife

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published May 18, 2026 at 10:43 AM EDT
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A Town of Tonawanda resident has been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Town of Tonawanda Police announced Monday.

Tonawanda Police and Paramedics who were called to the scene on Cleveland Drive early Saturday morning arrived to find 51-year-old Tiffany L. Malvaso dead with significant blunt force trauma.

An investigation led to the arrest of her husband, 36-year-old Nicholas M. Malvaso, who was charged with second-degree murder and arraigned in town court.

He is being held at Erie County Holding Center without bail and is scheduled to appear next in court Thursday.
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