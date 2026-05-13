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Gerace sentenced to 25 years to life

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published May 13, 2026 at 2:15 PM EDT
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A former local strip club owner was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in federal court in Buffalo for multiple convictions involving drugs and sex trafficking.

Peter Gerace learned his fate after several postponements. The 59-year-old was convicted by a jury in 2024 of conspiracy to distribute drugs, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, witness tampering, bribery, among other charges.

Prosecutors argued Gerace used Pharaoh’s, a club he previously owned in Cheektowaga, as a haven for illegal activity. They also alleged he exploited dancers by fueling their drug addictions by providing them substances in order to get them to perform sex acts for himself and others on premises.

Gerace’s sentencing is the latest development in a sprawling case involving accusations against law enforcers whom prosecutors say aided Gerace in his operations.

Former federal Drug Enforcement Agency agent Joseph Bongiovanni was convicted of one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, four counts of obstruction of justice, and one count of false statement to law enforcement. He’s currently serving a 60-month sentence.

Amherst Police detective Gregory Trotter pleaded guilty in February to impeding or interfering with a federal officer. His sentencing is scheduled for May 22.
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